Goalpara NHM Recruitment 2024 - Data Entry Operator Vacancy, Job Openings in National Health Mission

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest job notification for the Data Entry Operator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Data Entry Operator

Posts: 02

Location: Goalpara, Assam

Salary: Rs. 15000/- per month

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: 18 to 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Data Entry Operator Job Vacancy at NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have passed Higher Secondary (HSSLC) examination with a Degree/ Diploma in Computer Application also from any reputed Institution/ Organization by AICTE.

Candidates should have a typing speed of 40 words per minute both in English and Assamese.

Preference will be given to Candidates having relevant work experience

How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 29th February 2024 at NCD Cell, O/o the Joint Director of Health Services, Nayapara, Goalpara, Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

About National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.