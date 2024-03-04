Jobs in Assam: Bajali DC Office Recruitment 2024 - Multi-purpose Worker Vacancy, Job Openings

DC Office Bajali Assam has released the latest job notification for the Multi-purpose Worker (MPW) / Cook vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Bajali Assam 2024 job vacancy.

Bajali DC Office Recruitment 2024

DC Office Bajali Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Multi-purpose Worker (MPW) / Cook. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about DC Office Recruitment

Post Name: Multi-purpose Worker (MPW) / Cook

Posts: 02

Location: Bajali, Assam

Salary: Rs. 14000/- per month

Last Date: 08/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Multi-purpose Worker (MPW) / Cook Job Vacancy at Bajali DC Office Recruitment 2024

Any Female who is High School Pass or equivalent also with knowledge/ Experience of working in the relevant domain.

How to apply for Bajali DC Office Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 08/03/2024 from 11.00 A.M. onwards in the O/o the District Commissioner, Bajali, Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by DC Office, Bajali, Assam.

About Assam Government

