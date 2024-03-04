Jobs in Assam: Bajali DC Office Recruitment 2024 - Security Guard/Night Guard Vacancy, Job Openings

DC Office Bajali Assam has released the latest job notification for the Security Guard/Night Guard vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Bajali Assam 2024 job vacancy.
DC Office Bajali Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Security Guard/Night Guard. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about DC Office Recruitment
Post Name: Security Guard/Night Guard
Posts: 02
Location: Bajali, Assam
Salary: Rs. 12000/- per month
Last Date: 08/03/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Eight pass will be preferred. Any person having at least 2 years experience of working as security personnel in a government or reputed organization at district/ state level altogether.
Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 08/03/2024 from 11.00 A.M. onwards in the O/o the District Commissioner, Bajali, Assam.
Disclaimer: Provided by DC Office, Bajali, Assam.
