Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Details About Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Department of Chemistry

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 25,000/. per month (Consolidated).

Last Date: 12/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor in Department of Chemistry Job Vacancy at Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade as per latest UGC norms. The candidate must have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Specialization: organic Chemistry

How to apply for Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata and self attested copies of all testimonials.

The venue of interview is in Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall in the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by Dibrugarh University

About Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.