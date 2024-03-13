Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2024 - Protocol Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Secretariat released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Protocol Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Secretariat job vacancy 2024.

Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2024

Assam Secretariat has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Protocol Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Assam Secretariat Recruitment

Post Name: Protocol Officer

Posts: 1 (UR)

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: 30000-110000/- + GP- 14500 P.M. in Pay Band - 4 and other admissible allowances.

Last Date: 09/04/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Protocol Officer Job Vacancy at Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2024

Candidate must possess Master Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks from any recognized University.



Candidate must have 4 years of working experience in any Govt./Semi Govt. Office/Organization.



Candidate having degree in Tourism & Hospitality Management will be given preference.



Candidate must have good command over English, Assamese & Hindi language.

How to Apply for Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply by visiting at official recruitment portal of Assam Legislative Assembly (assambidhansabha.org)

About Assam Secretariat

The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria. The head of government is the Chief Minister, currently Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the leader of the group that commands a majority in the unicameral Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Assembly is elected by universal adult suffrage for a period of five years. The Chief Minister is assisted by a Council of Ministers that he nominates, the size of which is restricted.

In 2021, the National Democratic Alliance won a majority of seats in the legislature, with 75 seats, followed by Congress with 29 seats and AIUDF with 16.