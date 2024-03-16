BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024-Medical Social Worker Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Social Worker (MSW) (Male) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Social Worker (MSW) (Male) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about BBCI Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Medical Social Worker (MSW) (Male)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs.32,000/- per month.
Last Date: 20-03-2024
Age: Below 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Medical Social Worker (MSW) (Male) at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed MSW Degree altogether from recognized University.
Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.
A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th March 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards in Power Grid Capacity Building (Ground Floor), BBCI, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016.
Disclaimer: Provided by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)
Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.