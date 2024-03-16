BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024-Medical Social Worker Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Social Worker (MSW) (Male) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Medical Social Worker (MSW) (Male)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.32,000/- per month.

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: Below 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Medical Social Worker (MSW) (Male) Job Vacancy at BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Medical Social Worker (MSW) (Male) at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed MSW Degree altogether from recognized University.

How to apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th March 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards in Power Grid Capacity Building (Ground Floor), BBCI, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.