Jobs in Nagaon: Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2024- TGT-Sanskrit & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagaon, released the latest job notification for the recruitment of TGT-Sanskrit, Balvatika (ECCE Trained Teachers), Counsellor, Special Educator Vacancy.

Nagaon Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagaon has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of TGT-Sanskrit, Balvatika (ECCE Trained Teachers), Counsellor, Special Educator Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Nagaon Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment

Post Name:

TGT-Sanskrit

Balvatika (ECCE Trained Teachers)

Counsellor

Special Educator

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Nagaon, Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 15/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for TGT-Sanskrit & Other Job Vacancy at Nagaon Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of TGT-Sanskrit, Balvatika (ECCE Trained Teachers), Counsellor, Special Educator at Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagaon, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

How to apply for Nagaon Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2024

Candidates are to bring, photographs, filled application form, one self-attested Xerox copy of all the certificates and mark-sheets (of all the years separately, e.g. 1st year 2nd year 3rd year etc.) along with original ones for verification.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nagaon

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).