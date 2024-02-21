Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar, released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Borjhar job vacancy 2024.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Kendriya Vidyalaya Job Requirement Details
Post Name
PGT- English, Maths, Chemistry, Political Science
TGT- English, Maths, Hindi, Sanskrit
PRT
Sports Coaches
Yoga Instructor
Computer Instructor
Doctor
Nurse
Special Educator
Counsellor
Assamese Teacher
Art & Craft Coach
Posts: Not Specified
Location: Borjhar, Assam
Salary: As per KVS Norms.
Last Date: 26/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link within 26th February 2024
Candidates are to bring, photographs, filled application form, self-attested Xerox copy of all
the certificates and mark-sheets (of all the years separately, e.g. 1st year 2nd year 3rd year
etc.) along with original ones for verification
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).