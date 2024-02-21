Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar, released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Borjhar job vacancy 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar Job Notification 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Job Requirement Details

Post Name

PGT- English, Maths, Chemistry, Political Science

TGT- English, Maths, Hindi, Sanskrit

PRT

Sports Coaches

Yoga Instructor

Computer Instructor

Doctor

Nurse

Special Educator

Counsellor

Assamese Teacher

Art & Craft Coach

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Borjhar, Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar Job Vacancy

To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar Job Openings:

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/L7r3PCbfA6L94XRK8 within 26th February 2024

Candidates are to bring, photographs, filled application form, self-attested Xerox copy of all

the certificates and mark-sheets (of all the years separately, e.g. 1st year 2nd year 3rd year

etc.) along with original ones for verification

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).