Jobs in Tezpur : Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Field Investigator Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Field Investigator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Field Investigator Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details About Tezpur University Recruitment

Post Name: Field Investigator

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-03-2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Field Investigator job vacancies of Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Field Investigator at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed Post Graduate in Linguistics / Linguistics and Language Technology altogether with minimum 55% marks.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) on the day of interview.

Advance copy of their CV may be sent to Dr. Arup Kumar Nath, Project Director via email: akn@tezu.ernet.in or arupjnu@gmail.com on or before 05/03/2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.