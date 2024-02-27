Jobs in Tezpur: Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Tezpur University Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty seven thousand) only per month.

Last Date: 09-03-2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow job vacancies at Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed Master’s degree in Chemistry/Polymer Science or a relevant subject from a recognized University with UGC-CSIR NET or valid GATE qualification.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for send their applications in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with scanned copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials, research articles (if any) and a detailed CV through email to the Principal Investigator ( djhaloi@tezu.ernet.in ) with subject titled “Application for JRF”

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.