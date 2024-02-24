Jobs in Tezpur: Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Project Associate-I Vacancy.

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Details About Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Post Name: Project Associate-I

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs.31000/- Per Month

Last Date: 11-03-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Associate-I job vacancies of Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Associate-I at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree in Engineering/Science, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Office of the Head, Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam on 11-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University Recruitment board

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.