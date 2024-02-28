Jobs in Tezpur: Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Tezpur University Recruitment

Post Name: Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs.56,000/-Per Month.

Last Date: 09-03-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) job vacancies at Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed M. Tech Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Biomedical Engineering/Bioelectronics Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering and related fields including the integrated M. Tech degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Biomedical Engineering/Bioelectronics Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering and related fields.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with scanned copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if applicable), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications and a copy of detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) through e-mail to the Principal Investigator xoumik@tezu.ernet.in

Last date for submission of applications is 9th March 2024

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.