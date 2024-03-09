Tezpur University Recruitment 2024-Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Details about Tezpur University Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) per month.

Last Date: 22-03-2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow job vacancies at Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed Master Degree in Energy Technology/Engineering/Science or M.Tech/ME in Civil Engineering

or M.Sc. in Chemical Sciences with NET/GATE.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidate(s) may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I), CV and cover letter to Dr. Nabin Sarmah, Principal Investigator at the email id nabin@tezu.ernet.in

Last date for submission of applications is March 22, 2024

Name of the position applied for should also be mentioned in the subject line of the email.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview (offline) on a date to be notified later.

Shortlisted candidates may appear before the interview board with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate, certificates of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials, passport size photograph, No-objection certificate (if applicable) and

a copy of recent signed curriculum vitae (CV) on the day of interview.

Original documents of the candidate(s) will be also be verified by the Selection Committee.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University Recruitment board

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.