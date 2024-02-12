Kaliabor College Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Kaliabor College has released the latest job notification for the Office Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Kaliabor College 2024 job vacancy.

Kaliabor College Job Recruitment 2024

Kaliabor College has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Office Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Kaliabor College Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: 01 post (RP No-8, SC)

Location: Kaliabor- Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication [DOP: 06/02/2024}

Age: As per Govt. rules.

Application Fees: Rs. 1500/-

Educational Qualification for Office Assistant Job Openings:



Graduation

Educational qualifications for Grade-III post will be as per Govt. OM.No DHE/CE/MISC/341/2016/49 dtd. 09.02.2017.



Age limit and relaxation as on 1.1.2024 for all the posts will be as per Govt. rule.

How to apply for Kaliabor College Job Vacancy:

Candidates may send to applications to Principal & Secretary, Kaliabor College, Kuwaritol, Pin 782137, Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by Kaliabor College.

About Kaliabor College: Kaliabor College is an esteemed institution of higher education located in Kaliabor, Assam, India. Established in the year 1972, the college is affiliated with Gauhati University and offers undergraduate courses in various disciplines.

Kaliabor College is committed to providing quality education and holistic development opportunities to students. It offers a range of academic programs in fields such as arts, science, and commerce. The college has a dedicated and qualified faculty who strive to impart knowledge and nurture the talents and skills of the students.