Kendriya Vidyalaya Nepa Barapani Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Nepa Barapani, Meghalaya Job Notification 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya Nepa Barapani, Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Nepa Barapani, Meghalaya Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Job Requirement Details

Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Nepa Barapani -Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 12/02/2024

Age: No Age Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Nepa Barapani, Meghalaya Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Nepa Barapani, Meghalaya, Candidate should have completed as per the post requirements

PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English, Geography):

I. Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc./MA Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. Or, Master’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects.

II. B.Ed. or equivalent qualification from a recognized University for all the above PGT posts except Information & Technology.

III. Proficiency in Teaching in Hindi and English languages

PGT (Computer Science): B.E./ B. Tech. (CS/IT) OR B.E./ B. Tech. (any stream) and PGDCA OR M.Sc (CS)/ MCA

TGT:Bachelor’s degree with B.Ed. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

PRT:SSC with 50% marks or and diploma or certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years (B.El.Ed)/B.Ed/Diploma

Computer Instructor: B.E./ B.Tech ( CS)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS), M.Sc (Electronics with CS )/ M.Sc (IT)/ B.Sc (CS) or Bachelors/ Master degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics Post Graduate

Games & Sports Coach: SAI Coaches, NIS/B.P. Ed/M.P. Ed/Diploma or Participation at National/State level with good Track records.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Nepa Barapani, Meghalaya Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).