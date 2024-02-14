Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangapara Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangapara released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, NFR Rangapara job vacancy 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangapara has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name:

TGT

PRT

Computer Instructor

Counsellor

Nurse

Assamese Teacher

Special Educator

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Rangapara-Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 17/02/2024

Age: 18 to 65 years.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangapara Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangapara, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangapara Job Openings:

Candidates may report on the date of interview along with downloaded, filled and signed application form with a set of self-attested copies of certificates, two recent passport size photographs and relevant original documents for verification

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, NFR Rangapara.

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).