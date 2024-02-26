NHM Assam Recruitment 2024- Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about NHM Assam Recruitment

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 338

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 28-29/02/2024

Age: 65 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Medical Officer Job Vacancy at NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Medical Officer at National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam), the candidate should have completed MBBS Degree from a recognized Medical College and Registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can may appear in the walk-in interview to be held as per the schedule mentioned below.

Interview Schedule

Date:

# Medical Officer: 28.02.2024

# Specialist: 29.02.2024

Registration Time: 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

Venue: NHM Mission Directorate, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5.

About National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.