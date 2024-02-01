North Bank College Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor in Sociology Vacancy, Job Opening

North Bank College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor in Sociology vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North Bank College job vacancy 2024.

North Bank College Recruitment Notification 2024

North Bank College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor in Sociology Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

North Bank College job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Sociology

Posts: 01

Location: Ghilamara, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 16/02/2024

Age: 38 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for North Bank College Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in Sociology at North Bank College, the candidate should have completed as per Govt. OM No. AHE 239/ 2021/68 dtd. 24/01/2022

How to Apply for North Bank College Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format with complete bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- only for the post of Assistant Professor and Rs. 500/- only for the post of Grade — IV, drawn in favour of Principal, North Bank College, Ghilamara payable at Punjab National Bank, Ghilamara Branch

The applications must reach the Principal/Secretary, North Bank College, Ghilamara, Assam, PIN-787053 within 16th February 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the North Bank College

About North Bank College: North Bank College, the second oldest institution of higher education in the undivided Lakhimpur District of Assam was established in 1961 in between two rivers, the Brahmaputra and the Subansiri by the entire people of the north bank of the river Brahmaputra. The College was initially affiliated to Gauhati University in 1964 as the co-educational institution but the affiliation was shifted to Dibrugarh University just after its establishment in the year 1965 and brought under the deficit system of Grant-in-aid in the year 1972.