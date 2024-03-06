Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024- Senior Manager (ERP Plant Maintenance) Vacancy, Job Opening

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 Oil India Limited released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a (ERP Plant Maintenance) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Oil India Limited job vacancy 2024.

Oil India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Manager (ERP Plant Maintenance) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Oil India Limited Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Manager (ERP Plant Maintenance)

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 22-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Manager (ERP Plant Maintenance) Job Vacancy at Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Senior Manager (ERP Plant Maintenance) at Oil India Limited, the candidates should have done Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

How to Apply for Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their duly filled-up/completed application form (scanned copy), in prescribed format to CGM (HR Acquisitions), HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam – 786602, at email id: oilrec01@oilindia.in on or before 11:59 pm hours of 22/03/2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Oil India Limited.

About Oil India Limited

Oil India Limited (OIL) is the second largest Indian-government owned hydrocarbon exploration and production corporation. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas oversees its operations, with its headquarters in Duliajan, Assam. The government corporation is a Navratna with its offices in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Guwahati and Jodhpur. OIL is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of liquid petroleum gas. The company's history spans the discovery of crude oil in India in the year 1889, this was second in the World in the far east of India at Digboi and Naharkatiya, Assam to its present status as a fully integrated upstream petroleum company presently operating in more than 9 locations overseas. Recently, OIL acquired majority shares in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. , thus making NRL a subsidiary of OIL.