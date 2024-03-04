Rangia Pragmatic Academy Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Teacher (Arts) Vacancy, Job Openings

Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released the latest job notification for the Graduate Teacher (Arts) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pragmatic Academy Rangia 2024 job vacancy.
Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher (Arts) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Post Name: Graduate Teacher (Arts)
Posts: 2
Location: Rangia- Assam
Salary: Rs 10000/-
Last Date: 09/03/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have completed Graduate from any recognised Institution (English medium background, HSLC Score: 60% and above.)
Interested and eligible candidates can send CV along with marksheets to the following email id
Disclaimer: Provided by Pragmatic Academy Rangia.
Pragmatic Academy Sr. Secondary School in Rangia, Assam is a co-educational academy for Arts and Science established in 4th August 2003.