Rangia Pragmatic Academy Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Teacher (Arts) Vacancy, Job Openings

Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released the latest job notification for the Graduate Teacher (Arts) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pragmatic Academy Rangia 2024 job vacancy.

Rangia Pragmatic Academy Recruitment 2024

Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher (Arts) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Rangia Pragmatic Academy Recruitment 2024

Details about Rangia Pragmatic Academy Recruitment

Post Name: Graduate Teacher (Arts)

Posts: 2

Location: Rangia- Assam

Salary: Rs 10000/-

Last Date: 09/03/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Graduate Teacher (Arts) Job Vacancy at Rangia Pragmatic Academy Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Graduate from any recognised Institution (English medium background, HSLC Score: 60% and above.)

How to apply for Rangia Pragmatic Academy Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can send CV along with marksheets to the following email id pragmaticacademy@yahoo.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Pragmatic Academy Rangia.

About Pragmatic Academy Rangia

Pragmatic Academy Sr. Secondary School in Rangia, Assam is a co-educational academy for Arts and Science established in 4th August 2003.