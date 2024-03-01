Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024 - District Project Engineer Vacancy, Job Openings

Samagra Shiksha Assam has released the latest job notification for the District Project Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Samagra Shiksha Assam 2024 job vacancy.
Samagra Shiksha Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of District Project Engineer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment
Post Name: District Project Engineer
Posts: 08
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 30000/- – Rs. 110000/- + G.P. Rs. 12700/-
Last Date: 10/03/2024
Age: 18-62 Years
Application Fees: N/A
BE (Civil) in Engineering /equivalent qualification having 10 years experience altogether in the Government department/ Govt. Undertaking as Assistant Engineer.
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website
The Union Budget, 2018-19, has proposed to treat school education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class 12. Samagra Shiksha - an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes. It subsumes the three Schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE).