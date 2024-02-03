Assam: Training on inclusive education convened by Samagra Shiksha begins at Biswanath Commerce Senior Secondary School

JAMUGURIHAT: A 5-day district level training for teachers of secondary level on inclusive education convened by the Samagra Shiksha, Biswanath began on Friday at Biswanath Commerce Senior Secondary School. The training session was formally inaugurated by Dhrubajyoti Das, ADC (education)-cum-District Mission Coordinator, SSA, Biswanath. Bedabrat Bora, DPO (District Programme Officer) explained the objectives of the training period. A total of one hundred fifty teachers from various secondary schools of Biswanath district covering Biswanath, Behali and Chaiduar education blocks attended the programme. It is to be mentioned here that the training programme will conclude on February 6.

