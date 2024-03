Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024 - Finance & Accounts Officer Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

Samagra Shiksha Assam has released the latest job notification for the Finance & Accounts Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Samagra Shiksha Assam 2024 job vacancy.

Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024

Samagra Shiksha Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Finance & Accounts Officer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Finance & Accounts Officer

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 22000/- – Rs. 87000/- + G.P. Rs. 11500/-

Last Date: 10/03/2024

Age: 18-62 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Finance & Accounts Officer Job Vacancy at Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024

Graduate in Commerce with minimum 05 years of relevant experience altogether under Government/ Semi Government/ Government Bodies/ PSUs/ Large Private Institute/ organization.

How to apply for Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/.

About Samagra Shiksha Assam

The Union Budget, 2018-19, has proposed to treat school education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class 12. Samagra Shiksha - an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes. It subsumes the three Schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE).