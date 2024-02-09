Tezpur University Recruitment 2024-Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment Notification 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tezpur University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Guest Faculty

Department wise vacancies :

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 2

Chemical Sciences : 2

Education : 1

Posts: 05

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Last Date: 28/01/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed as per UGC norms.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to the following emails of concerned departments-

Electronics & Communication Engineering : hod_ece@tezu.ernet.in

Chemical Sciences : hod_chem@tezu.ernet.in

Education : hod_edu@tezu.ernet.in

Last dates for submission of applications is 12th February 2024 and 13th February 2024

Candidates who do not submit their applications on time shall not be interviewed.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University

About Tezpur University: Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.