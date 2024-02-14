Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.
Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Guest Faculty (Mass Communication & Journalism)
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.
Last Date: 17-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant (PA) at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
Candidates may send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents via email to by 17th February 2024 till 5 PM
Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University
About Tezpur University: Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.