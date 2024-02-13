Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant (PA) Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant (PA) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment Notification 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant (PA) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tezpur University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Assistant (PA)

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- only plus HRA as admissible per month

Last Date: 22-02-2024

Age: 50 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant (PA) at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with scanned copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if

applicable), experience certificate (if any) and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) via e-mail to to Dr. Paragmoni Kalita (Principal Investigator), Associate Professor, Department of

Mechanical Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam – 784 028 at paragmk@tezu.ernet.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University

About Tezpur University: Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.