Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant (PA) Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant (PA) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Assistant (PA)
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- only plus HRA as admissible per month
Last Date: 22-02-2024
Age: 50 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant (PA) at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering.
Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with scanned copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if
applicable), experience certificate (if any) and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) via e-mail to to Dr. Paragmoni Kalita (Principal Investigator), Associate Professor, Department of
Mechanical Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam – 784 028 at paragmk@tezu.ernet.in
About Tezpur University: Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.