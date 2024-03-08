TISS Recruitment 2024 - Developer -Information Technology Vacancy, Job Opening

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the latest job notification for the Developer-Information Technology vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) 2024 job vacancy.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Assam (TISS Recruitment 2024)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Developer-Information Technology Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

TISS Recruitment 2024

Details about TISS Recruitment

Post Name: Developer-Information Technology

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 40,000 – Rs. 50,000 per month with annual increments as per Institute’s rules.

Last Date: 19-03-2024

Age: Not mentioned

Application Fees: General candidates-Rs 1000/-

SC/ST/PwD candidates- Rs 250/-

Woman candidates- NIL

Educational Qualification for Developer-Information Technology Job Vacancy at TISS Recruitment 2024

Bachelor’s or Master Degree in IT/Engineering or Computer Science with minimum 5 years of experience altogether that demonstrate abilities and competencies to handle the job.

How to apply for TISS Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/

Disclaimer: Provided by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

About Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is a multi-campus public university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in the then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS a deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.