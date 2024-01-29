Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Recruitment 2024- CRPF Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota Vacancy, Job Opening

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the latest job notification for the CRPF Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 2024 job vacancy.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Recruitment 2024

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of CRPF Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: CRPF Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota

Posts: 169

Location: Across India

Salary: Pay level-3, Rs. 21,700-69,100/-

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 18 to 23 years

Application Fees: Application Fee: Rs. 100/-

Educational Qualification for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of CRPF Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the candidate should have completed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board..

How to apply for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only through the CRPF Recruitment Portal at www.recruitment.crpf.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is 15.02.2024.

About Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is a federal police organization in India under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Government of India. It is one among the Central Armed Police Forces. The CRPF's primary role lies in assisting the State/Union Territories in police operations to maintain law and order and counter-insurgency. It is composed of Central Reserve Police Force (Regular) and Central Reserve Police Force (Auxiliary).

It came into existence as the Crown Representative's Police on 27 July 1939. After Indian independence, it became the Central Reserve Police Force on enactment of the CRPF Act on 28 December 1949. Besides law and order and counter-insurgency duties, the CRPF has played an increasingly large role in India's general elections. This is especially true for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and in the North East, with the presence of unrest and often violent conflict. During the Parliamentary elections of September 1999, the CRPF played a major role in the security arrangements. Of late, CRPF contingents are also being deployed in UN missions.

With 246 battalions and various other establishments, the CRPF is considered India's largest central armed police force and has a sanctioned strength of more than 300,000 personnel as of 2019.