CNCI Recruitment 2024 – Senior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has released the latest job notification for the Senior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute 2024 job vacancy.
Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Senior Resident
Posts: 2
Location: Kolkata – West Bengal
Salary: As Per CNCI Norms
Last Date: 27-01-2024
Age: 37 Years
Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 200/-
Mode of Payment: Bank
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Resident at CNCI, candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address 2nd Campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Street No. 299, Plot No. DJ-01, Premises No 02-0321, Action Area-1D, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata – 700160. on 27-Jan-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute
About Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute: Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute is a cancer care hospital and research institute and one of the 27 regional cancer centres in India. It is located in Kolkata near Jatin Das Park metro station at Hazra More. It was formally inaugurated by Prof. Madam J.