CNCI Recruitment 2024 – Senior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has released the latest job notification for the Senior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute 2024 job vacancy.

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute Recruitment 2024

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Resident

Posts: 2

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: As Per CNCI Norms

Last Date: 27-01-2024

Age: 37 Years

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 200/-

Mode of Payment: Bank

Educational Qualification for Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Resident at CNCI, candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address 2nd Campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Street No. 299, Plot No. DJ-01, Premises No 02-0321, Action Area-1D, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata – 700160. on 27-Jan-2024

About Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute: Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute is a cancer care hospital and research institute and one of the 27 regional cancer centres in India. It is located in Kolkata near Jatin Das Park metro station at Hazra More. It was formally inaugurated by Prof. Madam J.