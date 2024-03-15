Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024 - Farm Superintendent Vacancy, Job Opening

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has released the latest job notification for the Farm Superintendent vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare 2024 job vacancy.

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Farm Superintendent Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment

Post Name: Farm Superintendent

Posts: 02

Location: Hisar – Haryana, Anantapur – Andhra Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400/- Per Month

Last Date: 04/05/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Farm Superintendent Job Vacancy at Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Farm Superintendent at Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to To The under secretary (M&T), Room No. 5898, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Krishi Bhawan, Dr’Rajendra erasid Road, New Delhi-110001

About Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education.