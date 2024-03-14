DGCA Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Director Vacancy, Job Openings

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Director Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) job vacancy 2024.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Director Vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about DGCA Recruitment
Post Name: Deputy Director
Posts: 24
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 2,50,000/- Per Annum
Last Date: 30.03.2024
Age: 56 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed Engineering
Interested and eligible candidates can send the application form along with relevant documents to Recruitment Section, A Block, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, New Delhi-110003.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation is an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is the regulatory body in the field of Civil Aviation primarily dealing with safety issues. It is responsible for regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety and airworthiness standards. It also co-ordinates all regulatory functions with International Civil Aviation Organisation. The headquarters are located in New Delhi with regional offices in the various parts of India.