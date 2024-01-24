New Delhi: Air India fined with ₹1.10 Crore by DGCA for Safety Violations on Critical Routes

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a hefty penalty of ₹1.10 crore on Air India for safety violations, particularly on some critical long-haul routes. This follows a series of incidents involving aviation faults that have raised concerns about compliance with safety protocols in the airline industry

The DGCA, responsible for regulating civil aviation in India, pointed out that a former Air India pilot, who served as a B777 commander, had filed a complaint with the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA on October 29 last year. The comprehensive investigation conducted by the DGCA prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, leading to the issuance of a Show Cause Notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India Limited.

According to the DGCA statement, the reply to the notice of cause was thoroughly examined by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in terms of statutory provisions and operational limits laid down in important documents following ₹ on Air India for safety violations found during the investigation crore was imposed.

The development follows a recent incident where the DGCA fined another major airline, IndiGo, ₹1.20 crore. The penalty was imposed after passengers who disembarked from one of its flights gathered on the tarmac for food, a violation that Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia deemed unacceptable.

Referring to the chaos that has led to delays and cancellations at several airports due to fog-related violence, Minister Scindia highlighted the impact of uncontrollable natural phenomena. Acknowledging the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, saying that "there are phenomena of nature over which unfortunately we have no control" Scindia assured the public that despite the challenges in the aviation ecosystem , safety remains a major focus of the service.

As the airline addresses these issues, the penalties imposed on Air India and IndiGo underscore the importance of strict adherence to safety measures to ensure passenger safety and maintain the integrity of critical flight routes plant.