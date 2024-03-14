DGCA Recruitment 2024 - Superintendent Vacancy, Job Openings

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Superintendent Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) job vacancy 2024.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA Recruitment 2024)

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Superintendent Vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DGCA Recruitment 2024

Details about DGCA Recruitment

Post Name: Superintendent

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 47,600 to Rs.1,51,100 per month

Last Date: 01.05.2024

Age: 56 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Superintendent Job Vacancy at DGCA Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Degree

How to apply for DGCA Recruitment 2024



Interested and eligible candidates can send the application form along with relevant documents to Recruitment Section, A Block, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, New Delhi-110003.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

About Directorate General of Civil Aviation

Directorate General of Civil Aviation is an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is the regulatory body in the field of Civil Aviation primarily dealing with safety issues. It is responsible for regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety and airworthiness standards. It also co-ordinates all regulatory functions with International Civil Aviation Organisation. The headquarters are located in New Delhi with regional offices in the various parts of India.