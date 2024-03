DRDO Recruitment 2024 - Apprentice Vacancy, Job Openings

DRDO released latest job notification for the recruitment of Apprentice Vacancy Jobs in DRDO. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Defence Research and Development Organization job vacancy 2024.

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO Recruitment 2024)

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) published job notification for the posts of Apprentice Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DRDO Recruitment 2024

Details about DRDO Recruitment

Post Name: Apprentice

Posts: 70

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 8,050/- per month

Last Date: 22-03-2024

Age: 28 Years

Website: drdo.gov.in

Educational Qualification for Apprentice Job Vacancy at DRDO Recruitment 2024

Candidates should complete ITI in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical



How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2024

To apply interested candidates can visit drdo.gov.in

Selection Process for Apprentice Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Defence Research and Development Organization.

About Defence Research and Development Organization

DRDO is the R&D wing of Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, with a vision to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and a mission to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems, while equipping our armed forces with state-of-the-art weapon systems and equipment in accordance with requirements laid down by the three Services. DRDO's pursuit of self-reliance and successful indigenous development and production of strategic systems and platforms such as Agni and Prithvi series of missiles; light combat aircraft, Tejas; multi-barrel rocket launcher, Pinaka; air defence system, Akash; a wide range of radars and electronic warfare systems; etc., have given quantum jump to India's military might, generating effective deterrence and providing crucial leverage.