ESIC Recruitment 2024 - Senior Resident Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ESIC job vacancy 2024.

Inviting applications under Employees State Insurance Corporation for engagement of Senior Resident post. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Post Name: Senior Resident

Posts: 12

Salary: Rs.60,000 to Rs.1,21,454 per month

Age: 45 to 69 Years

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 04-03-2024

Location: All India

Application Fees: Gen candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 250 through online

Reserved candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 50 through online

Website: esic.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Job Vacancy of ESIC Recruitment 2024



Candidates who have completed DM/M.Ch/DNB/MBBS

Experience in the relevant field is a must.

How to Apply for ESIC Recruitment Openings 2024:

To apply interested candidates are required to visit esic.nic.in

Selection Process for Senior Resident Vacancy of ESIC Recruitment 2024



The Selection Process Will be Based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Employees State Insurance Corporation.

About ESIC: The scheme was inaugurated in Kanpur on 24th February 1952 (ESIC Day) by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. The venue was the Brijender Swarup Park, Kanpur and Panditji addressed a 70,000 strong gathering in Hindi in the presence of Pt.Gobind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh; Babu Jagjivan Ram, Union Labour Minister; Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, Union Health Minister; Sh.Chandrabhan Gupt, Union Food Minister and Dr.C.L.Katial, the first Director General of ESIC.