HAL Recruitment 2024 – Medical Superintendent Vacancy, Job Openings

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited released the latest job notification for the Medical Superintendent vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited job vacancy
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Medical Superintendent Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about HAL Recruitment
Post Name: Medical Superintendent
Posts: 02
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 60,000 – 1,80,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 26-03-2024
Age: 45 Years
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Nil
All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-
Mode of Payment: Demand Draft
Candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Diploma/ DNB/ MD/ MS in Ophthalmology from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting https://hal-india.co.in/
Disclaimer: Provided by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.