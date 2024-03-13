Indian Bank Recruitment 2024 - Various Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Bank released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Various Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Bank job vacancy 2024.
Indian Bank has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Various Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details About Indian Bank Recruitment
Post Name:
Chief Manager – Credit
Senior Manager – Credit
Assistant Manager – NR Business Relationship
Assistant Manager – Security
Chief Manager – MSME Relationship
Senior Manager – MSME Relationship
Manager – MSME Relationship
Chief Manager – Digital Marketing
Senior Manager – SEO and Website specialist
Senior Manager-Social Media specialist
Senior Manager – Creatives expert
Senior Manager – Forex/Trade Finance
Manager – Forex/Trade Finance
Chief Manager – Treasury Dealer
Manager-Trading/Arbitrage In Currency Futures
Manager-Trading In Interbank FXSpot: USD/INR
Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot
Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot
Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank FX -Swap
Senior Manager- Trading/Arbitrage In FX-Currency Options
Senior Manager-Equity Dealer
Senior Manager-OIS Dealer
Manager-Equity Dealer
Manager-NSLR Dealer
Chief Manager – Information Security
Senior Manager – Information Security
Manager – Information Security
Chief Manager – Cloud Infrastructure Specialist
Chief Manager – DBA
Chief Manager – API Development
Senior Manager – Kubernetes Specialist
Senior Manager – Weblogic Administrator
Senior Manager – API Developer
Manager – DBA
Manager – Network
Manager – Information Security
Chief Manager – Model Validator: Risk Validator
Senior Manager – IRRBB
Senior Manager – Model Developer: Risk modelling
Senior Manager – Data Analyst
Manager – IRRBB
Manager – Climate Risk
Chief Manager- IT Risk
Chief Manager – EFRM Analyst
Senior Manager – IT Risk
Senior Manager – EFRM Analyst
Manager – IT Risk
Manager – EFRM Analyst
Manager – FRMC: Advance Fraud Examination
Posts:
Chief Manager – Credit : 10
Senior Manager – Credit : 10
Assistant Manager – NR Business Relationship : 30
Assistant Manager – Security : 11
Chief Manager – MSME Relationship : 5
Senior Manager – MSME Relationship : 10
Manager – MSME Relationship : 10
Chief Manager – Digital Marketing : 1
Senior Manager – SEO and Website specialist : 1
Senior Manager-Social Media specialist : 1
Senior Manager – Creatives expert : 1
Senior Manager – Forex/Trade Finance : 5
Manager – Forex/Trade Finance : 5
Chief Manager – Treasury Dealer : 1
Manager-Trading/Arbitrage In Currency Futures : 1
Manager-Trading In Interbank FX-Spot: USD/INR : 1
Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot : 1
Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot : 1
Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank FX -Swap : 1
Senior Manager- Trading/Arbitrage In FX-Currency Options : 1
Senior Manager-Equity Dealer : 1
Senior Manager-OIS Dealer : 1
Manager-Equity Dealer : 1
Manager-NSLR Dealer : 1
Chief Manager – Information Security : 1
Senior Manager – Information Security : 3
Manager – Information Security : 3
Chief Manager – Cloud Infrastructure Specialist : 2
Chief Manager – DBA : 2
Chief Manager – API Development : 1
Senior Manager – Kubernetes Specialist : 2
Senior Manager – Weblogic Administrator : 1
Senior Manager – API Developer : 2
Manager – DBA : 3
Manager – Network : 1
Manager – Information Security : 1
Chief Manager – Model Validator: Risk Validator : 1
Senior Manager – IRRBB : 1
Senior Manager – Model Developer: Risk modelling : 1
Senior Manager – Data Analyst : 1
Manager – IRRBB : 1
Manager – Climate Risk : 1
Chief Manager- IT Risk : 1
Chief Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1
Senior Manager – IT Risk : 1
Senior Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1
Manager – IT Risk : 1
Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1
Manager – FRMC: Advance Fraud Examination : 1
Location: All India
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 01/04/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 175/-
All Other Candidates: Rs. 1000/-
Mode of Payment: Internet Banking/ NEFT/ RTGS
To apply for the post of Various Manager at Indian Bank, the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of Indian Bank.
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://indianbank.in/ from 12.03.2024 to 01.04.2024 (both days inclusive).
Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Bank
