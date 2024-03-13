Indian Bank Recruitment 2024 - Various Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Bank released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Various Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Bank job vacancy 2024.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024

Indian Bank has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Various Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024

Details About Indian Bank Recruitment

Post Name:

Chief Manager – Credit

Senior Manager – Credit

Assistant Manager – NR Business Relationship

Assistant Manager – Security

Chief Manager – MSME Relationship

Senior Manager – MSME Relationship

Manager – MSME Relationship

Chief Manager – Digital Marketing

Senior Manager – SEO and Website specialist

Senior Manager-Social Media specialist

Senior Manager – Creatives expert

Senior Manager – Forex/Trade Finance

Manager – Forex/Trade Finance

Chief Manager – Treasury Dealer

Manager-Trading/Arbitrage In Currency Futures

Manager-Trading In Interbank FXSpot: USD/INR

Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot

Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot

Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank FX -Swap

Senior Manager- Trading/Arbitrage In FX-Currency Options

Senior Manager-Equity Dealer

Senior Manager-OIS Dealer

Manager-Equity Dealer

Manager-NSLR Dealer

Chief Manager – Information Security

Senior Manager – Information Security

Manager – Information Security

Chief Manager – Cloud Infrastructure Specialist

Chief Manager – DBA

Chief Manager – API Development

Senior Manager – Kubernetes Specialist

Senior Manager – Weblogic Administrator

Senior Manager – API Developer

Manager – DBA

Manager – Network

Manager – Information Security

Chief Manager – Model Validator: Risk Validator

Senior Manager – IRRBB

Senior Manager – Model Developer: Risk modelling

Senior Manager – Data Analyst

Manager – IRRBB

Manager – Climate Risk

Chief Manager- IT Risk

Chief Manager – EFRM Analyst

Senior Manager – IT Risk

Senior Manager – EFRM Analyst

Manager – IT Risk

Manager – EFRM Analyst

Manager – FRMC: Advance Fraud Examination

Posts:

Chief Manager – Credit : 10

Senior Manager – Credit : 10

Assistant Manager – NR Business Relationship : 30

Assistant Manager – Security : 11

Chief Manager – MSME Relationship : 5

Senior Manager – MSME Relationship : 10

Manager – MSME Relationship : 10

Chief Manager – Digital Marketing : 1

Senior Manager – SEO and Website specialist : 1

Senior Manager-Social Media specialist : 1

Senior Manager – Creatives expert : 1

Senior Manager – Forex/Trade Finance : 5

Manager – Forex/Trade Finance : 5

Chief Manager – Treasury Dealer : 1

Manager-Trading/Arbitrage In Currency Futures : 1

Manager-Trading In Interbank FX-Spot: USD/INR : 1

Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot : 1

Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot : 1

Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank FX -Swap : 1

Senior Manager- Trading/Arbitrage In FX-Currency Options : 1

Senior Manager-Equity Dealer : 1

Senior Manager-OIS Dealer : 1

Manager-Equity Dealer : 1

Manager-NSLR Dealer : 1

Chief Manager – Information Security : 1

Senior Manager – Information Security : 3

Manager – Information Security : 3

Chief Manager – Cloud Infrastructure Specialist : 2

Chief Manager – DBA : 2

Chief Manager – API Development : 1

Senior Manager – Kubernetes Specialist : 2

Senior Manager – Weblogic Administrator : 1

Senior Manager – API Developer : 2

Manager – DBA : 3

Manager – Network : 1

Manager – Information Security : 1

Chief Manager – Model Validator: Risk Validator : 1

Senior Manager – IRRBB : 1

Senior Manager – Model Developer: Risk modelling : 1

Senior Manager – Data Analyst : 1

Manager – IRRBB : 1

Manager – Climate Risk : 1

Chief Manager- IT Risk : 1

Chief Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1

Senior Manager – IT Risk : 1

Senior Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1

Manager – IT Risk : 1

Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1

Manager – FRMC: Advance Fraud Examination : 1

Location: All India

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 01/04/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 175/-

All Other Candidates: Rs. 1000/-

Mode of Payment: Internet Banking/ NEFT/ RTGS

Educational Qualification for Various Manager Job Vacancy at Indian Bank Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Various Manager at Indian Bank, the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of Indian Bank.

How to Apply for Indian Bank Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://indianbank.in/ from 12.03.2024 to 01.04.2024 (both days inclusive).

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Bank

About Indian Bank

Northeast India is well known for its Agri – Horti produces like Khasi Mandarin of Meghalaya, Kachai Lemon of Manipur and Queen Pineapple of Tripura etc., which received geographical indications. However, the revenue earned from agricultural sector by this part of the country is low as surplus products get wasted due to lack of initiative in processing, value addition and adequate marketing.