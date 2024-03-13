Jobs in Rest of India

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024 - Various Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Bank is recruiting for the post of Various Manager, Apply Now for the latest Indian Bank Recruitment.
Indian Bank released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Various Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Bank job vacancy 2024.

Indian Bank has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Various Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details About Indian Bank Recruitment

Post Name: 

  • Chief Manager – Credit

  • Senior Manager – Credit

  • Assistant Manager – NR Business Relationship

  • Assistant Manager – Security

  • Chief Manager – MSME Relationship

  • Senior Manager – MSME Relationship

  • Manager – MSME Relationship

  • Chief Manager – Digital Marketing

  • Senior Manager – SEO and Website specialist

  • Senior Manager-Social Media specialist

  • Senior Manager – Creatives expert

  • Senior Manager – Forex/Trade Finance

  • Manager – Forex/Trade Finance

  • Chief Manager – Treasury Dealer

  • Manager-Trading/Arbitrage In Currency Futures

  • Manager-Trading In Interbank FXSpot: USD/INR

  • Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot

  • Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot

  • Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank FX -Swap

  • Senior Manager- Trading/Arbitrage In FX-Currency Options

  • Senior Manager-Equity Dealer

  • Senior Manager-OIS Dealer

  • Manager-Equity Dealer

  • Manager-NSLR Dealer

  • Chief Manager – Information Security

  • Senior Manager – Information Security

  • Manager – Information Security

  • Chief Manager – Cloud Infrastructure Specialist

  • Chief Manager – DBA

  • Chief Manager – API Development

  • Senior Manager – Kubernetes Specialist

  • Senior Manager – Weblogic Administrator

  • Senior Manager – API Developer

  • Manager – DBA

  • Manager – Network

  • Manager – Information Security

  • Chief Manager – Model Validator: Risk Validator

  • Senior Manager – IRRBB

  • Senior Manager – Model Developer: Risk modelling

  • Senior Manager – Data Analyst

  • Manager – IRRBB

  • Manager – Climate Risk

  • Chief Manager- IT Risk

  • Chief Manager – EFRM Analyst

  • Senior Manager – IT Risk

  • Senior Manager – EFRM Analyst

  • Manager – IT Risk

  • Manager – EFRM Analyst

  • Manager – FRMC: Advance Fraud Examination

Posts: 

  • Chief Manager – Credit : 10

  • Senior Manager – Credit : 10

  • Assistant Manager – NR Business Relationship : 30

  • Assistant Manager – Security : 11

  • Chief Manager – MSME Relationship : 5

  • Senior Manager – MSME Relationship : 10

  • Manager – MSME Relationship : 10

  • Chief Manager – Digital Marketing : 1

  • Senior Manager – SEO and Website specialist : 1

  • Senior Manager-Social Media specialist : 1

  • Senior Manager – Creatives expert : 1

  • Senior Manager – Forex/Trade Finance : 5

  • Manager – Forex/Trade Finance : 5

  • Chief Manager – Treasury Dealer : 1

  • Manager-Trading/Arbitrage In Currency Futures : 1

  • Manager-Trading In Interbank FX-Spot: USD/INR : 1

  • Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot : 1

  • Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank Cross Currency FX-Spot : 1

  • Senior Manager-Trading In Interbank FX -Swap : 1

  • Senior Manager- Trading/Arbitrage In FX-Currency Options : 1

  • Senior Manager-Equity Dealer : 1

  • Senior Manager-OIS Dealer : 1

  • Manager-Equity Dealer : 1

  • Manager-NSLR Dealer : 1

  • Chief Manager – Information Security : 1

  • Senior Manager – Information Security : 3

  • Manager – Information Security : 3

  • Chief Manager – Cloud Infrastructure Specialist : 2

  • Chief Manager – DBA : 2

  • Chief Manager – API Development : 1

  • Senior Manager – Kubernetes Specialist : 2

  • Senior Manager – Weblogic Administrator : 1

  • Senior Manager – API Developer : 2

  • Manager – DBA : 3

  • Manager – Network : 1

  • Manager – Information Security : 1

  • Chief Manager – Model Validator: Risk Validator : 1

  • Senior Manager – IRRBB : 1

  • Senior Manager – Model Developer: Risk modelling : 1

  • Senior Manager – Data Analyst : 1

  • Manager – IRRBB : 1

  • Manager – Climate Risk : 1

  • Chief Manager- IT Risk : 1

  • Chief Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1

  • Senior Manager – IT Risk : 1

  • Senior Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1

  • Manager – IT Risk : 1

  • Manager – EFRM Analyst : 1

  • Manager – FRMC: Advance Fraud Examination : 1

Location: All India

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date:  01/04/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 175/-

All Other Candidates: Rs. 1000/-

Mode of Payment: Internet Banking/ NEFT/ RTGS

Educational Qualification for Various Manager Job Vacancy at Indian Bank Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Various Manager at Indian Bank, the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of Indian Bank.

How to Apply for Indian Bank Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://indianbank.in/ from 12.03.2024 to 01.04.2024 (both days inclusive).

