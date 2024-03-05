Indian Navy Recruitment 2024- SSC Executive (IT) Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Navy has released the latest job notification for the SSC Executive (IT) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Navy 2024 job vacancy.
Indian Navy has released an employment notification for the recruitment of SSC Executive (IT). More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Indian Navy Recruitment
Post Name: SSC Executive (IT)
Posts: 15
Location: Kannur – Kerala
Salary: As Per Indian Navy Norms
Last Date: 12-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of SSC Executive (IT) at Indian Navy should have completed 10th, 12th, B.Sc, BCA, B.E or B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Indian Navy official website joinindiannavy.gov.in, Starting from 23-02-2024 to 12-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Navy
The Indian Navy is the maritime branch of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy. The Chief of Naval Staff, a four-star admiral, commands the navy. As a blue-water navy, it operates significantly in the Persian Gulf Region, the Horn of Africa, the Strait of Malacca, and routinely conducts anti-piracy operations and partners with other navies in the region. It also conducts routine two to three month-long deployments in the South and East China seas as well as in the western Mediterranean sea simultaneously.
The primary objective of the navy is to safeguard the nation's maritime borders, and in conjunction with other Armed Forces of the union, act to deter or defeat any threats or aggression against the territory, people or maritime interests of India, both in war and peace. Through joint exercises, goodwill visits and humanitarian missions, including disaster relief, the Indian Navy promotes bilateral relations between nations.