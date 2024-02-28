Gujarat: Indian Navy and NCB Unearth 3,300 Kg Drug Haul in Major Joint Operation Near Porbandar

PORBANDAR: A significant win against drug smuggling happened recently. The Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) worked together and intercepted a ship near Gujarat's Porbandar. From this vessel, they seized over 3,300 kg of drugs. The Navy announced this impressive accomplishment, one of the biggest drug confiscations in recent history.
This effort, which unfolded on Tuesday, focused on a small ship. It held 3,089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. Bring a stop to all five crew members, they turned out to be Pakistani nationals.
Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, praised this achievement in a Twitter post. He reinforced our government's aim for a drug-free India. Shah applauded the combined work of the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, confirming the capture of 3,132 kg of drugs in the country's biggest offshore drug capture.
Shah tweeted, Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized. The historic success is a testament to our govt's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police," he conveyed congratulations to the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat Police on this historic accomplishment.
The Indian Navy gave credit for the operation's success to the cooperative work of its mission-deployed assets and the NCB. The seized illicit substances, along with the captured boat and crew, were turned over to law enforcement at an Indian port.
The operation started when a surveillance aircraft saw a suspicious dhow at sea near Porbandar. Following this, the Indian Navy sent a ship to intercept the vessel suspected of drug trafficking.
A big drug bust recently followed another important one, just last week. They found 1,100 kilograms of mephedrone, or 'Meow Meow,' in Pune and New Delhi. This was worth about ₹2,500 crore. These actions show a strong ongoing effort to fight against drug movement in the area.
