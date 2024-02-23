Jamia Hamdard Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist -I Vacancy, Job Opening

Jamia Hamdard released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist -I Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Jamia Hamdard job vacancy 2024.

Jamia Hamdard Recruitment 2024

Jamia Hamdard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist -I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Jamia Hamdard Recruitment

Post Name: Project Research Scientist -I

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 56,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 29-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Research Scientist -I Job Vacancy at Jamia Hamdard Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist -I at Jamia Hamdard, the candidate should have completed M. Pharm, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Jamia Hamdard Recruitment 2024

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, dvohra@jamiahamdard.ac.in on or before 29-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

About Jamia Hamdard

Jamia Hamdard is an institute of higher education deemed to be university located in New Delhi, India. It is a government-funded university. Established in 1989, it was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister of India Shri Rajiv Gandhi on August 1, 1989. In 2019, it was awarded the Institute of Eminence status by Ministry of Human Resource Development.