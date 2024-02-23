Jamia Hamdard Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist -I Vacancy, Job Opening

Jamia Hamdard released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist -I Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Jamia Hamdard job vacancy 2024.
Jamia Hamdard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist -I Vacancy.
Details about Jamia Hamdard Recruitment
Post Name: Project Research Scientist -I
Posts: 01
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 56,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 29-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist -I at Jamia Hamdard, the candidate should have completed M. Pharm, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, dvohra@jamiahamdard.ac.in on or before 29-Feb-2024 along with all required documents
Jamia Hamdard is an institute of higher education deemed to be university located in New Delhi, India. It is a government-funded university. Established in 1989, it was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister of India Shri Rajiv Gandhi on August 1, 1989. In 2019, it was awarded the Institute of Eminence status by Ministry of Human Resource Development.