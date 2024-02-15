Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2024- Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Tribal Affairs released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Tribal Affairs job vacancy 2024.
Ministry of Tribal Affairs has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Director
Posts: 03
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs.78,800 – 2,09,200/-Per Month
Last Date: 25/03/2024
Age: 56 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Director at Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Under Secretary (NCST Division), Gate No. 2, Ground Floor, Jeevan Tara Building, Ashoka Road, Patel Chowk, New Delhi-110001
Disclaimer: Provided by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
About Ministry of Tribal Affairs: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, a branch of Government of India, looks after the affairs of the tribal communities in India by providing educational scholarships, grants to create more health infrastructure in tribal communities and direct cash transfer schemes to economically backward tribal families.