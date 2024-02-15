Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2024- Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Tribal Affairs released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Tribal Affairs job vacancy 2024.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment Notification 2024

Ministry of Tribal Affairs has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Ministry of Tribal Affairs a job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Director

Posts: 03

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs.78,800 – 2,09,200/-Per Month

Last Date: 25/03/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Ministry of Tribal Affairs Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Director at Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Ministry of Tribal Affairs Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Under Secretary (NCST Division), Gate No. 2, Ground Floor, Jeevan Tara Building, Ashoka Road, Patel Chowk, New Delhi-110001

Disclaimer: Provided by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

About Ministry of Tribal Affairs: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, a branch of Government of India, looks after the affairs of the tribal communities in India by providing educational scholarships, grants to create more health infrastructure in tribal communities and direct cash transfer schemes to economically backward tribal families.