National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Recruitment 2024- Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) job vacancy 2024.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Recruitment Notification 2024

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Manager

Posts: 04

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 15,600 – 39,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Manager at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the candidate should have completed Degree in Law, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to DGM (HR & Admn.)-I, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G-5&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075.

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

About National Highways Authority of India (NHAI): National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was constituted by an Act of Parliament in 1988 under the administrative control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways NHAI has been set up as a Central Authority to develop, maintain and manage the National Highways entrusted to it by the Government of India.