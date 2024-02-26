National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) Recruitment 2024- Deputy Manager Vacancy, Job Openings in India

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited released the latest jobs in India notification for the recruitment of a Deputy Manager Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited job vacancy 2024.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Recruitment 2024)

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Deputy Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NTPC Recruitment 2024

Details about NTPC Recruitment

Post Name: Deputy Manager

Posts: 110

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08-03-2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: General Candidates: Rs. 300/-

SC, ST, PwBD, XSM, Women Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Deputy Manager Job Vacancy at NTPC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Deputy Manager at National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, the candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NTPC official website ntpc.co.in, Starting from 23-02-2024 to 08-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

About National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, is an Indian central Public Sector Undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Power and the Government of India, who is engaged in the generation of electricity and other activities. The headquarters of the PSU are situated at New Delhi.