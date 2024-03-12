NIMHANS Recruitment 2024 - Programme Co-ordinator Vacancy, Job Openings

NIMHANS has released the latest job notification for the Programme Co-ordinator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NIMHANS 2024 job vacancy.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS Recruitment 2024)

NIMHANS has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Programme Co-ordinator Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

NIMHANS Recruitment 2024

Details about NIMHANS Recruitment

Post Name- Programme Co-ordinator

Posts- 01

Location- Bengaluru – Karnataka

Salary- Rs.45000/- Per Month

Last Date- 14-03-2024

Age- 40 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Programme Co-ordinator Job Vacancy at NIMHANS Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work/Psychology, Masters of Social Work, M.Sc in Psychology from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Candidates should have 02 years’ Work Experience in Mental health

Candidates with Research Experience in the field of suicide prevention are preferred.

How to apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may visit nimhans.ac.in

About NIMHANS

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) is a multidisciplinary institute for patient care and academic pursuit in the field of mental health and neurosciences.

NIMHANS is synonymous with providing high standards of clinical care, quality training and cutting-edge research in the frontier areas. Combined priorities for comprehensive patient care, manpower development and research stem from the commitment to an integrated and multidisciplinary approach that addresses societal needs. The advances in genomics, computational neuroscience, mathematical modelling, neuroimaging, molecular biology and a host of new disciplines including public health, are being translated to help humanity in need and promote the growth of knowledge.