Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024 - Lead Vacancy, Job Opening

Sports Authority of India has released the latest job notification for the Lead vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sports Authority of India 2024 job vacancy.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Sports Authority of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Lead Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Sports Authority of India Recruitment

Post Name: Lead

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi-New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 06-03-2024

Age: 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Lead Job Vacancy at Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Lead at Sports Authority of India, candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Sports Authority of India official website sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in, Starting from 20-02-2024 to 06-Mar-2024

About Sports Authority of India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), a successor organization of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982, was set up as a Society registered under Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt.