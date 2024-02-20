Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional Vacancy, Job Opening

Sports Authority of India has released the latest job notification for the (Accounts/Finance) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sports Authority of India 2024 job vacancy.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Sports Authority of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Young Professional (Accounts/Finance) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Sports Authority of India job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Young Professional (Accounts/Finance)

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 03-03-2024

Age: 32 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Young Professional Job Opening

Candidates who have completed Degree/PG Degree/CA/ICMA

How to apply for Sports Authority of India Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Sports Authority of India official website sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

About Sports Authority of India: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), a successor organization of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982, was set up as a Society registered under Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt.