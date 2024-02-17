UPSC Recruitment 2024- Indian Forest Service, Civil Service Examination Vacancy, Job Opening

Union Public Service Commission has released the latest job notification for the Indian Forest Service, Civil Service Examination vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Union Public Service Commission 2024 job vacancy.

Union Public Service Commission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Indian Forest Service, Civil Service Examination Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Union Public Service Commission job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Indian Forest Service, Civil Service Examination

Posts: 1206

Location: All India

Salary: As Per UPSC Norms

Last Date: 05/03/2024

Age: 21-32 years

Application Fees: SC/ST/Women/PWD Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs.100/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Union Public Service Commission Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Indian Forest Service, Civil Service Examination at Union Public Service Commission, the candidate should have completed Degree, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Union Public Service Commission Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at UPSC official website upsc.gov.in, Starting from 14-02-2024 to 05-Mar-2024

About Union Public Service Commission: The UPSC conducts various examinations in accordance with the Rules of examination as notified by the Government of India in a just, fair and impartial manner for making a merit based selection and recommendation of candidates for various Group A and Group B Services of the Govt. of India.