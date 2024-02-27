UPSC Recruitment 2024- Personal Assistant, Nursing Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Union Public Service Commission has released the latest job notification for the Personal Assistant, Nursing Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Union Public Service Commission 2024 job vacancy.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC Recruitment 2024)

Union Public Service Commission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Personal Assistant, Nursing Officer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

UPSC Recruitment 2024

Details about UPSC Recruitment

Post Name: Personal Assistant, Nursing Officer

Posts: 2253

Location: All India

Salary: As Per UPSC Norms

Last Date: 27/03/2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: Read The Official Notification

Educational Qualification for Personal Assistant, Nursing Officer Job Vacancy at UPSC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Personal Assistant, Nursing Officer at Union Public Service Commission, the candidate should have completed As Per UPSC Norms from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at UPSC official website upsc.gov.in, Starting from 07-03-2024 to 27-Mar-2024.

About Union Public Service Commission

The UPSC conducts various examinations in accordance with the Rules of examination as notified by the Government of India in a just, fair and impartial manner for making a merit based selection and recommendation of candidates for various Group A and Group B Services of the Govt. of India.