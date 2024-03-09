Meghalaya NHM Recruitment 2024 - Mid Level Health Provider Vacancy, Job Openings

NHM South West Khasi Hills released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Mid Level Health Provider vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NHM South West Khasi Hills job vacancy 2024.

National Health Mission, Meghalaya (NHM Recruitment 2024)

NHM South West Khasi Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Mid Level Health Provider Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya NHM Recruitment 2024

Details about Meghalaya NHM Recruitment

Post Name- Mid Level Health Provider

Posts- Various

Location- Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Last Date- 11-03-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Mid Level Health Provider Job Vacancy at Meghalaya NHM Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Mid Level Health Provider at NHM South West Khasi Hills, candidate should have completed B.Sc Nursing from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Meghalaya NHM Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Women Working Hostel, West Garo Hills, Tura. on 11-Mar-2024.

About NHM Meghalaya

The office of the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh was established in the year 1992. The DMHO office is located in Nongpoh Town, beside the National Highway 40. The Office is headed by the District Medical and Health Officer.