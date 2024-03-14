Meghalaya Nursing Council Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Nursing Council released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Accountant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Nursing Council job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Nursing Council Recruitment 2024

Meghalaya Nursing Council has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Accountant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Meghalaya Nursing Council Recruitment

Post Name: Accountant

Posts: 01

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 9000/- per month

Last Date: 31-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Accountant Job Vacancy at Meghalaya Nursing Council Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Accountant at Meghalaya Nursing Council, Candidate should have done B Com.

How to apply for Meghalaya Nursing Council Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply in the Standard Form (.jeg format) through email to this email address (mncrecruitmentoffice@gmail.com) along with all testimonials, passport-size photographs, contact numbers, etc. The application deadline is 31.03.2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Nursing Council

About Meghalaya Nursing Council

